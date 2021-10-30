​PRO-LIFE PARENTS SUE SAN DIEGO SCHOOL DISTRICT TO STOP COVID VACCINE MANDATE

Another pro-life student has sued her school over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, saying the requirement violates her religious freedom.



The Epoch Times reports “Jill Doe” is a 16-year-old student at Scripps Ranch High School in California who cannot in good conscience take a vaccine that was developed using a cell line created from an aborted baby.​

On October 22, she and her parents sued the San Deigo Unified School District (SDUSD), challenging its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to the report.



The school district requires all staff and students ages 16 and up to be fully vaccinated by December 20. Exceptions are allowed for medical reasons but not for religious reasons, and students who remain unvaccinated will be forced to do remote learning.



Jill Doe said she believe that abortion is wrong, and all three currently-available COVID-19 vaccines were tested and/or developed with cell lines created from aborted babies. The student said she “must either abandon her faith or enroll in independent, online study at SDUSE,” according to the lawsuit.



The case is one of several religious freedom lawsuits challenging vaccine mandates by employers and schools across the country. For many plantiffs, the problem is the connections between the vaccines and aborted babies.



A group of Catholic and Jewish students at St. John’s University in New York recently filed a similar lawsuit. Pro-life students also filed lawsuits against Creighton University, a Catholic school in Nebraska, and Western Michigan University over their COVID-19 vaccine mandates.



