​PRESIDENT BIDEN SLAMMED FOR FRIDAYS PATHETIC JOB REPORT NUMBERS

On Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced that the U.S. economy added only 199,000 jobs in December while unemployment dipped to 3.9%. Economists survey by the Wall Street Journal had projected that the economy would add 422,000 jobs in December with unemployment ​falling to 4.1%.

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. and other Republican leaders as well, slammed President Joe Biden’s administration for numbers well below economists’ projections, highlighting the report as another example of how the president has mishandled the post-pandemic recovery.



In a statement McCarthy said, “Our economy should be soaring right now, but the policies of this administration continue to stifle growth and hold American business and workers.”



McCarthy continued, “Today’s jobs report is another massive miss, falling two hundred thousand jobs short of expectations. The labor participation rate should be climbing, instead the world’s greatest economy is being smothered by Washington Democrats’ government overreach and mandates.”



“In less than 12 months, the Biden administration has sabotaged what should have been a v-shaped recovery,” Mccarthy added. McCarthy pledged that House Republicans will continue to support policies to drive the economy back to pre-pandemic levels.



Ranking Member of the Select Committee on the Economy Bryan Steil told the Daily Caller, “The percentage of Americans working remains historically low, and today’s jobs report fell well below expectations. We must focus on getting workers back to work, and promote policies that return us to the historic economy we saw prior to the Pandemic.”



Republican Florida Rep. Kat Cammack told the Daily Caller, “President Biden will continue to tout this ‘economic recovery’ while simultaneously seeing sluggish labor force participations with 199.000 jobs added last month.”



Cammack also said, “President Biden promised to crush COVID and speed up our recovery, but his policies have done the exact opposite, leading to the worst jobs report of his lackluster presidency.”



The BLS announced Tuesday that a record 4.1 million Americans quit their jobs in November 2021 while job openings decreased to 10.6 million as workers seek employment with better wages and benefits.



House Ways and Means Committee Ranking Member Kevin Brady said in a statement Friday, “The Biden Jobs Deficit, the difference between jobs and created and those he promised to create as part of his so-called stimulus from March, has metastasized to 1.1 million. One thing is certain, his $5 trillion tax hikes and spending spree would make the economy worse by rising prices, killing jobs, and slowing economic growth.”



And Stephen Moore, an economic adviser to former President Donald Trump, in a statement to the Daily Caller, said “Friday’s job report is another example of the disappearing American worker,” referencing the massive job openings figures.



Moore added, “While wages increased between 4.6% to 4.7% over the last year, the jump is not enough to keep up with the surging inflation the country is experiencing.

