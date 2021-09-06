​PRESIDENT BIDEN NOW DOESN’T BELIEVE LIFE BEGINS AT CONCEPTION​

President Joe Biden said Friday morning that he doesn’t believe life begins at conception, but respects those who do. The conversation on abortion came up with reporters when they questioned Biden about the Texas heartbeat Act, that the Supreme Court declined to block.



“I am a strong supporter of Roe v. Wade, number one,” Biden said. “The most pernicious thing about the Texas law, it sort of creates a vigilante, I know this sounds ridiculous, almost un-American, what we are talking about.”



“I respect people, who don’t support Roe v. Wade. I respect their views. I respect those who believe life begins at the moment of conception and all, I respect that. Don’t agree, but I respect that, not going to impose that on people, Biden concluded.



But, Biden’s answer to reporters on Friday is a departure from his own prior statements. He said during a 2015 interview with Father Matt Malone of America Media, “I’m prepared to accept that the moment of conception is a human life and being, but I’m not prepared to say that to people that have a different view.”



And during a 2012 Vice-Presidential debate against then-candidate Paul Ryan, Bide said, “With regard to abortion, I accept my church’s position on abortion as a , what we call de fide (doctrine). Life begins at conception. That’s the church’s judgement. I accept it in my personal life.”



Biden continued, “With regard to the assault on the Catholic Church, let me make it absolutely clear, no religious institution, Catholic or otherwise, including Catholic Social Services, Georgetown Hospital, Mercy, any hospital, none has to either refer contraception. None has to pay for contraception. None has to be a vehicle to get contraception in any insurance policy they provide. That is a fact.”



During a 2007 interview with “Meet the Press,” then-Senator Biden said he accepted Catholic teaching on when life begins. “I am prepared to accept my church’s view. I think it’s a tough one. I have to accept that on faith. That is a tough, tough decision to me,” he answered.



In March of 1986 Biden told the Catholic Diocese Newspaper that “abortion is wrong from the moment of conception,” according to NBC News. Biden said as recently as 2006, “I do not view abortion as a choice and a right. I think we should be focusing on how to limit the number of abortions.”



In Biden’s 2019 campaign, he confirmed that though he supported Roe v. Wade, he still supported the Hyde Amendment, which bans the use of federal funding for abortions. This statement encountered strong backlash from pro-abortion groups, left-wing activists and fellow candidates, including then-Senator Kamala Harris.



On June 6, 2019, less than 24 hours after reaffirming his support for the Hyde Amendment, Biden announced that he could “no longer support an amendment” that cuts off abortion funding.

During his 2020 presidential campaign Biden claimed a new stance on abortion, even though he voted against pro-choice laws as a senator.



It seems very obvious that Joe Biden will vote the secular way, or whichever option will get him the most votes. He has been a very wishy-washy politician for over 40 years in this writer’s opinion.

