​POWERFUL: The Lord’s Prayer as Rewritten by a 15-Year-Old in Minnesota for Their New School Prayer

As you all know, the Biblical Lord’s Prayer in not allowed in most United States Public Schools anymore.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

​Now I sit me down in school

Where praying is against the rule

For this great nation under God

Finds mention of Him very odd



If scripture now the class recites,

It violates the Bill of Rights.

And anytime my head I bow

Becomes a Federal matter now



Our hair can be purple, orange or green,​

That’s no offense; it’s a freedom scene.

The law is specific, the law is precise.

Prayers spoken aloud are a serious vice



For praying in a public hall

Might offend someone with no faith at all.

In silence alone we must meditate,

God’s name is prohibited by the State.



We’re allowed to cuss and dress like freaks,

And pierce our noses, tongues and cheeks.

They’ve outlawed guns, but FIRST the Bible.

To quote the Good Book makes me liable.



We can elect a ‘pregnant’ Senior Queen,

And the ‘unwed daddy,’ our Senior King.

It’s ‘inappropriate’ to teach right from wrong.

We’re taught that such ‘judgements’ do not belong.



We can get our condoms and birth controls,

Study witchcraft, vampires and totem poles.

But the Ten Commandments are not allowed,

No word of God must reach this crowd. ​



​It’s scary here I must confess,

When chaos reigns the school’s a mess.

So Lord this silent plea I make:

Should I be shot; My soul please take!



Please pray for our country, our leaders, and our children’s schools. May God Bless and help us all.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...