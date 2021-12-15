​’Person of the Year’ Elon Musk DESTROYS Elizabeth Warren on Twitter After She Suggested He Was a ‘Freeloading’

Billionaire Tesla founder Elon Mush, named Time’s Magazine’s “Person of the Year​” this week, lashed out at Senator Elizabeth Warren on Twitter, after she suggested he was “freeloading” and not paying his fair share of taxes.

Musk, the world’s wealthiest individual, called Massachusetts Democratic Senator a “Karen” after her accusation of him not paying his fair share of taxes. Warren, who has long been a proponent of the rich paying more taxes, tweeted out a story on Musk advocating for higher taxes.

Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 13, 2021

Musk engaged in the Twitter spat with Warren on Tuesday, one day after the senator shared an article about the billionaire being named Time magazine’s person of the year. Warren tweeted that the “rigged tax code” should be changed “so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else.”​

Musk, who is worth more than $250 billion and is known for his Twitter antics, responded by posting a news article about her falsely claiming to be Native American. Warren had asserted Native American heritage in the past, but a DNA​test revealed that she only had a minuscule amount of that ancestry.​



“You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason,” Musk continued in separate tweets. “Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen.”

You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

This is not the first time that Musk has publicly responded to his Democratic critics. He made a crude reference to ​Senator Ron Wyden’s (D-OR) appearance and mocked socialist Senator Bernie Sanders over Twitter last month. Sanders, who represents Vermont, had posted a tweet calling for the “extremely wealthy” to pay more taxes.



Musk’s responding tweet to Sanders said, “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive, “Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word.”

And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

