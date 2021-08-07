​PENTAGON SHOOTING ON TUESDAY RESULTED IN TWO DEATHS AND ONE INJURED

In a continuation and follow up of our DCPATRIOT report on the Pentagon shooting on Tuesday, we regret to have to report that the result was two people lost their lives and a third person received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. He has since been released.



According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation report released Wednesday, the incident took place Tuesday morning at a transit station outside the Pentagon building.



The FBI’s report said that 27-year-old Acworth, Georgia native Austin William Lanz got off a bus and “immediately, and without provocation” attacked Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) officer George Gonzalez with a knife, where a struggle ensued. Gonzalez was stabbed and mortally wounded by Lanz. Lanz then shot himself with the officer’s service weapon.



The struggle took place just yards from the entrance of the highly secure military headquarters, where other officers then got involved, where Lanz died at the scene. The report did not say if other officers also shot Lanz, but witnesses said there was a volley of gunfire during the commotion.



Gonzalez was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. Gonzalez had been with the PFPA since July of 2018 and in 2020 was promoted to the rank of senior officer, according to the agency.



Gonzalez was a military and police veteran and previously served with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Transportation Security Administration, and the U.S. Army. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service in Iraq, according to the PFPA.



The PFPA said, “He took our mission of protecting those who protect our nation to heart. Officer Gonzalez embodied our values of integrity and service to others.” They described him as “gregarious and well-liked and respected by his fellow officers.”



The PFPA also said Gonzalez was a Brooklyn native, a die-hard Yankees fan, and a graduate of New York City’s Canarsie High School.



U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin extended his sympathies to Gonzalez’s loved ones and ordered flags at the Pentagon to be flown at half-staff.

