​PELOSI’S EFFORT TO FAST TRACK TWO BILLS THWARTED BY REPUBLICANS

Republicans managed to take the wind out of Nancy Pelosi’s sails on Tuesday evening as she was trying to use a procedural trick to fast-track two bills through the House. Republicans were aware of what she was trying to do and didn’t play along with her trickery.



The procedure Pelosi attempted to use is called “Suspension of the Rules,” which requires a two-thirds supermajority of the House to succeed. She was trying to fast-track two highly controversial pieces of legislation through the lower chamber of the U.S. Congress Tuesday evening when she was derailed.



The first of the two bills, the LGBTQ Business Equal Credit Enforcement and Investment Act, which would have allowed for LGBTQ owned business to get favoritism in lending much the same way minority-owned businesses may.



The other, called the Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act, would have facilitated government-funded access to abortion drugs through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). After an effort led by Biggs and other House conservatives like Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), among others, the bills failed to achieve the two-thirds necessary to make it through the House and were stopped from passing the chamber for now.

The House Freedom Caucus Chairman, Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said, “That’s stunning,” in a telephone interview on Wednesday. This needs to happen more often. Who says the GOP has no power?

