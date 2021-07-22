​PELOSI REJECTS BANKS AND JORDAN TO BE ON JAN.6 INVESTIGATION COMMITTEE

House Speaker Nancy Pelos said on Wednesday she is rejecting two Republican choices of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s five recommendations for the select committee to investigate the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. The two she has rejected are Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.



Pelosi said, “With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee. “The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.”

This is sparking a threat from GOP leader McCarthy to pull out of the inquiry entirely. Pelosi, who has the final say over the 13-member committee’s composition, said she informed McCarthy she wouldn’t accept those two recommendations, and was prepared to appoint Representatives Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota, and Troy Nehls of Texas, and requested that he recommend two other Members.



But McCarthy said that unless Pelosi seats all five of his nominees, “Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts.”

McCarthy, who had previously cast the select committee creation as a political tool for Democrats to go after Republicans and former President Trump, called Pelosi’s action an “egregious abuse of power.”



The GOP Leader also said, “Denying the voices of members who have served in the military and law enforcement, as well as leaders of standing committees, has made it undeniable that this panel has lost all legitimacy and credibility and shows the Speaker is more interested in playing politics than seeking the truth.”



The House Select Committee was expected to hold its first hearing on Tuesday. This is a developing event, so check back for updates.

