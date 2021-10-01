​PAT ROBERTSON STEPS DOWN AS HOST OF THE 700 CLUB ON 60TH ANNIVERSARY​ OF THE SHOW HE FOUNDED

The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) was founded in 1960. In 1961 CBN launched the first Christian television station in the U.S. authorized to broadcast Christian programming full-time, based in Portsmouth, Virginia. Since then, CBN has become a major producer of Christian programs and content, broadcasting to 174 countries and territories and working in 70 languages and dialects.



Superbook is CBN’s ongoing series of animated Bible adventures, with home and Sunday School lessons, and a free children’s Bible app. Also, CBN.com and related international websites carry inspirational and ministry content to millions. CBN News broadcasts 24/7 via the internet from studios in Virginia, Washington D.C., and Jerusalem. CBN donors help support humanitarian work throughout the world.

Today, on the 60th anniversary of CBN’s first broadcast (October 1, 1961), Pat Robertson announced that he is stepping down as the host of the 700 Club program. “Today’s show will be my final as host of the 700 Club,” said Pat. “My replacement will be my very Capable son, Gordon, who will take over as full-time host of the program.”



Pat will continue to appear on the 700 Club each month, to host an interactive show answering viewers’ questions. he will also appear as a senior consultant on international and domestic affairs, as current news warrants.



Pat is also looking forward to continuing his work for Regent University, devoting his energy and experience full-time to helping train and equip members of the 11,000-strong student body to become “Christian Leaders to Change the World.”



“‘Good and faithful’ doesn’t even begin to describe my father’s services to CBN for 60 ears. His legacy and the example of his prayer life will continue to lead The 700 Club in the years to come,” said Gordon Robertson, who has served as co-host and executive producer of The 700 Club for two decades. “And the best part is, he is just going across the street to Regent University and will be on The 700 Club regularly in the future.”



Looking back at Pat’s incredible time as host of The 700 Club, we see the remarkable interviews and opportunities the Lord has provided:

Exclusive interviews with United States Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, George H. Bush, and Donald Trump.

In-depth interviews with a dozen Prime Ministers of the State of Israel, including Yitzhak Rabin, Shimon Peres, Menachem Begin, Benjamin Netanyahu, Ehud Barak, Ariel Sharon and Ehud Olmert.

An interview with nuclear scientist Khidir Hamza, who was in charge of Saddam Hussein’s atomic research, during which he learned conclusively that Saddam was unable to manufacture a nuclear weapon, clearly disproving the claim of the existence of weapons of mass destruction by then US President George W. Bush.

Pat met in Africa with rebel warlord Jonas Savimbi. He also traveled by small airplane to rebel-held Mozambique to interview Afonso Dhlakama, leader of the Army known as RENAMO.

He journeyed to Quetta, Pakistan on the border of Afghanistan and sat on the floor of a tent to speak to leaders of a group known as the mujahideen which later morphed into Al-Qaeda. Robertson went to hospitals and viewed the suffering caused in the civilian population by Russian atrocities. He was able to predict to his audience the decline of Soviet power resulting from their losses in Afghanistan.

During the span of 1967-85, an intelligence official named John Walker leaked to the Soviets the war plans of the American Atlantic Fleet. No one knew of the source of the leak until a member of the family contacted Robertson and appeared on The 700 Club with the identity of the spy who was her father.

Pat has interviewed the Presidents of South Africa, Zambia, Angola, Zaire, Vietnam, and virtually all of the leaders of Latin America.

He traveled to China and brought to his audience an exclusive interview with Prime Minister Zhu Rongji, and on subsequent visits met with the Minister of Poverty Alleviation in China to show the desperate plight of the poor in that nation.

Pat brought his viewers fascinating guests such as physicist Edward Teller and futurist Alvin Toffler, and other scientists, authors, statesmen, and composers, as well as providing spiritual teachings, insights, prayers, and inspiration.

Pat was responsible for replacing the live band on The 700 Club with a segment featuring news and analysis presented by a dedicated news team bringing you insight into world events. Today, CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite, and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories from our headquarters in Virginia Beach and bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world.

As you may know, Gordon Robertson has led our organization as Chief Executive Officer since 2007. Under his direction and the guidance of the Holy Spirit, CBN has found new and innovative ways to reach more people with the Gospel.

Currently, CBN has 17 media centers across the globe that produce their own content, employing innovative strategies. CBN now sees audience levels that we couldn’t have dreamed of. Approximately 350 million people are watching CBN programs around the world. In 2020, CBN programs were broadcast in one hundred and seventy-four countries and territories, and in forty-eight different languages and dialects.



This fall, CBN has launched a new program for Hispanic Americans, entitled Club 700 Hoy. This show is a Spanish-speaking version of The 700 Club and will provide spiritual support and encouragement to America’s growing Hispanic population through Hispanic hosts and culturally relevant stories aimed at a Latino audience.

Gordon leads the reimagined Superbook effort in order to reach children throughout the world with stories from the Bible. According to 2019 audience surveys, a projected one hundred and twenty-five million children have recalled the salvation poem from the Superbook series. New methods of digital advertising are bringing an unprecedented number of children to the Superbook App and many children are indicating they have prayed the salvation prayer.

In addition, CBN Israel has been established, bringing humanitarian aid to the needy in Israel and unbiased reporting regarding Israel to an increasingly hostile world. CBN Israel, along with the development of CBN Films, is combatting the false-narrative of anti-Semitism, setting the record straight regarding Israel, her land, and her standing in the world as God’s chosen people. CBN Films’ most ambitious project is now underway, called The Oracles of God. This docudrama tells the untold story of the creation, writing, and translation of the Bible.

While CBN and our partners continue to reach millions through broadcast, Gordon has his sights focused on an even larger audience platform—the Internet.

As Gordon remarked, “We’re at a point in time, I think, in media where we have to look at internet broadcasting as being the dominant form in the future. We’re just dipping our toes in it now. But we’re already seeing the fruit from it. I’ll say the same thing that Dad has said to me. ‘If God has spoken to you and asked you to do something, then why haven’t you?’ Take Him at His word. Whatever He tells you to do, say “Amen” to it and do it with all of your heart, and all of your strength. He will not disappoint you.”

The support of CBN partners makes all of this possible. Without their partnership, millions would still be in darkness, hopeless, without knowing the Savior.

It was on October 1st, 1961, when CBN first began with a mission to reach every person with the Gospel. Now, sixty years later, that mission continues using technology, innovative strategies, and most importantly the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

Please join us in celebrating all that God has done and all that He is about to do in the future.

