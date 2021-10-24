​ONE DEAD AND SEVEN INJURED IN GEORGIA SHOOTING SATURDAY​

One person is dead and seven other people injured in a shooting early Saturday morning, in Fort Valley, Georgia, according to Georgia authorities. The incident was near the Fort Valley State University, but not on campus.



According to the local outlet WMAZ, the Georgia Bureau of investigations (GBI) said the shooting happened at an off-campus party in the overnight hours about two blocks from the university. The GBI is investigating the shooting and shared a photo from the active scene on Twitter Saturday morning, showing a house located about two blocks from campus.



“The victim was 27-year-old Tyler French,” according to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks comments to WMAZ. French died around 3 a.m. local time Saturday. The seven injured students suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and were in stable condition, the university said.



“French did not attend FVSU,” campus police said in an update posted to twitter. Police confirmed all seven of the others injured were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the twitter report.

GBI also confirmed the deceased was not a Fort Valley State University student, though did not share further details. Investigators are currently seeking the public’s assistance in “identifying the person(s) responsible for the shooting,” GBI said.



The shooting occurred during the state university’s homecoming weekend, but the campus was temporarily placed on lockdown “until campus police determined there was not threat to the campus community,” school officials said.



The lockdown has since been lifted but school officials announced that its Saturday morning alumni breakfast and homecoming parade had been canceled. They also said there would be security protocols at the homecoming game, scheduled for Saturday afternoon.



University officials said early Saturday, “Our thoughts are with the students and their families as they recover.”

