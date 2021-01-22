​ON DAY ONE BIDEN BEGINS HIS MISSION OF DESTROYING TRUMP’S LEGACY AND AMERICA’S FUTURE

In less than one day, new president and old Joe Biden, has started his mission of destroying former president Donald J. Trump’s legacy with numerous Executive Orders. Basically, every Executive Order is undoing the accomplishments of what Trump and the Republican Party did to put America First. Listed below are an example of just a few of the 17 Executive Orders that Biden signed yesterday.



An order to stop all construction at the Border Wall. The order includes an “immediate termination” of the national emergency declaration that allowed the Trump administration to redirect billions of dollars to the wall.

An order that Illegal Immigrants or noncitizens will be counted in the United States Census.



An order that overturns a Trump order that pushed aggressive efforts to find and deport unauthorized immigrants.



An order to cancel the Keystone Pipeline, which will destroy thousands of jobs for our American people.



An order to Rejoin the World Health Organization that assisted China in covering up their terrible handling of the Coronavirus, not to mention the millions of dollars the taxpayers will have to pay. Biden said Anthony S. Fauci will be the head of the U.S. delegation to the organization’s executive board and will start in a meeting this week.



An order appointing Jeffrey D. Zients as the official Covid-19 response coordinator who will report to the president, in an effort to “aggressively” gear up the nation’s response to the pandemic. The order also restores the directorate for global health security and biodefense at the National Security Council, a group Trump had disbanded.



An order to reverse the travel ban that was keeping radical terrorist groups out of the United States. This will end the so-called Muslim ban, which blocked travel from several predominately Muslim and African countries. Biden also has directed the State Department to restart visa processing for individuals from the affected countries and to develop ways to address the harm caused to those who were prevented from coming to the U.S. because of the ban.



An order where Biden has signed a letter to reenter the United States into the Paris Climate Accord, which it will officially rejoin in 30 days.

An order where Biden has bolstered the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protects from deportation immigrants brought to the United States as children, often called Dreamers. Mr. Trump sought for years to end the program, known as DACA. This order also calls on Congress to enact legislation providing permanent status and a path to citizenship for those immigrants.



An order that blocks the deportation of Liberians who have been living in the United States.



In additional executive orders, Biden began the reversal of a slew of the Trump administration’s environmental policies, including reversing the rollbacks to vehicle emissions standards, undoing decisions to slash the size of several national monuments, enforcing a temporary moratorium on oil and natural gas leases in the Artic National Wildlife Refuge, and

re-establishing a working group on the social costs of greenhouse gasses.



Although it is not a national mask mandate, which would most likely fall to a legal challenge, Mr. Biden is requiring social distancing and the wearing of mask on all federal property and by all federal employees. He is also starting a “100 days masking challenge” urging all Americans to wear masks and state and local officials to implement public measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Biden also issued a freeze on all new regulations put in motion by Mr. Trump to give his administration time to evaluate which ones it wants to move forward. The memorandum is aimed at preventing so-called midnight regulations, policies pushed through by a lame-duck president unconstrained by electoral considerations.

Despite an inaugural address that called for unity and compromise, Mr. Biden’s first actions as president are sharply aimed at sweeping aside former President Donald J. Trump’s pandemic response, reversing his environmental agenda, tearing down his anti-immigration policies, bolstering the teetering economic recovery and restoring federal efforts to promote diversity.

Following in the footsteps of some of his predecessors, Biden has established ethics rules for those who serve in his administration that aim “to restore and maintain trust in the government.” He has ordered all of his appointees in the executive branch to sign an ethics pledge. I know Joe Biden took an inaugural pledge, but maybe he needs to sign an ethics pledge to all his appointees and the American people, as well.



This isn’t all of the seventeen Executive Orders Biden signed on the first day. I think there is enough brought to your attention here that will or might give you, the American citizen, an idea of where Biden has us heading.

