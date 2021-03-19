​OBAMA CALLING FOR MORE GUN CONTROL MEASURES AFTER ATLANTA SHOOTING

Less than 24 hours after the deadly shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, where a shooting spree targeting massage parlors left at least eight people dead, six of whom were Asian women, former President Barack Obama was already making comments, even before all the fact of the case were know.



The former President said, “The U.S. has continued to neglect the epidemic of gun violence.” He added in a series of tweets Wednesday, “Even as we’ve battled the pandemic, we’ve continued to neglect the longer-lasting epidemic of gun violence in America. Although the shooter’s motive is not yet clear, the identity of the victims underscores an alarming rise in anti-Asian violence that must end.”



He also said “Yesterday’s shootings are another tragic reminder that we have far more work to do to put in place common sense gun safety laws and root out the pervasive patterns of hatred and violence in our society.”



Keep in mind, Obama was saying all of this in less than 24 hours after it happening, not knowing anything about the case, and even though officials working the case have said all of the facts were not yet known.



Obama just couldn’t wait to go charging in with one of the left’s main agenda’s, taking away our second Amendment rights. But as you know what Democrats say, “Never let a crisis go to waste.”



Of course, there isn’t a crisis on our southern border, so no comments from Obama on that “situation.”

