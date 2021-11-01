​NOSEDIVE: LATEST POLLS SHOW BIDEN STILL IN FREE FALL ​

A recent poll in New Hampshire shows that the majority of voters think the country is headed in the wrong direction, WMUR, and ABC-affiliated television station in Manchester reported.​

According to WMUR, Saint Anselm College Survey Center conducted the poll of 1,323 registered voters between October 20 and October 22, resulted in 68% of New Hampshire voters think the country is on the wrong track. Only 21% believed it was headed in the right direction.



“Right now, we’re seeing that New Hampshire voters are much more polarized and pessimistic about the future than ever before,” Neil Levesque said, who is director and executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.



When the voters were asked about President Joe Biden’s job performance, 44% of those approved and 56% disapproved, WMUR reported.



The pollsters also asked the preference for a hypothetical 2022 U.S. Senate race between Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, which resulted in Sununu leading the poll 46% to 41%, again according to WMUR.



Kellyanne Conway’s recent tweet is as follows:

New Jersey #poll



❌43% approve of Biden, down 12% from May.

❌58% of Independents disapprove of Biden.



Biden is toxic in deep blue New Jersey, despite dozens of trips to neighboring Delaware… https://t.co/YvkmNax887 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 28, 2021





Blue State Blues continue; New Hampshire #poll: 56% disapprove of Biden, a state he won by over 7%. 68% say USA on wrong track; 21% “right direction” Senator Hassan down 14% among undeclared voters in a hypothetic matchup against Governor Sununu.



A recent Quinnipiac University poll found that only 37% of Americans approved of Biden’s job as president.

Grinnell-Selzer recently conducted a poll that found former president Donald Trump significantly led Biden among Independent voters with a 45% to 28% margin.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...