​NIKKI HALEY GIVES FIERY ACCEPTANCE SPEECH RECEIVING NATHAN HALE PATRIOT AWARD​ (VIDEO)

The former U.N. Ambassador, Nikki Haley, received her Nathan Hale Patriot Award on Thursday, and used her acceptance speech to kick off her midterm campaign push.



Haley is also the former and first female governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017, and now a potential presidential candidate in 2024, targeted President Joe Biden and Democrats, but urged Republicans to not get complacent ahead of the midterms.



“In Washington, D.C., we have a president and a congress who are leading the greatest nation in history toward ruin. They’re crippling our economy, crushing our families, endangering our streets, erasing our borders and withdrawing from the world,” Haley told the audience.



The Republican Society at The Citadel military college in South Carolina grants the award annually, and the event is a common stomping ground for would-be Republican presidential candidates. The Republican Society also grants an accompanying replica Revolutionary War musket as part of the annual award. Haley is the first woman to receive it. Former President Donald Trump received his award prior to being elected president in 2015, and former vice president Mike Pence received the award in 2020.



“Joe Biden and today’s Democratic Party doesn’t even believe in America,” she continued. “And they’re not alone. The media, the education establishment, CEOs from Wall Street to Silicon Valley, they all say our country is racist and rotten to the core. They’re corrupting the minds of the next generation. They’re throwing away our national principles andputting new ones in place. For them, freedom, equality, opportunity and the rule of law are out.”



Haley is in a unique position among Republican presidential candidates for 2024, having served as Trump’s ambassador to the U.N. for much of his administration, before amicably resigning in late 2018. This gives her reasonable legitimacy among Trump’s base even while not having any connection to Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.



Haley has distanced herself from Trump in the wake of 2020, and also condemned the pro-Trump storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, even receiving some jabs from the former president as a result.



South Carolina is the first southern state to vote in Republican primaries and a frequent recipient of Republican presidential candidate visitors. Haley also plans to travel around the country to rev-up Republican support ahead of the 2022 midterms. She has already campaigned for winning Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, whose victory last month Haley called “A bad day for Joe Biden.” ​

Near the end of her speech Haley said, “The Republican Party was made for this moment. We’re the only ones who can unite our country. Who can rescue our cities from anarchy and anger. Who can move America forward and upward. We are the only ones who can. And we are the ones who will in 2022 and 2024.”



Haley’s 2024 decision may well depend on Trump’s decision on whether to run or not. She told reporters in April that she would bow out of any race and support Trump should he decide to run again.



If Trump decides to run again, will RINO Nikki Haley try to run against him?

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...