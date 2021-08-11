​NEWT GINGRICH SAYS WASHINGTON IS COMPLETELY OUT OF TOUCH WITH REAL WORLD

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich pointed to the “stupid” Food and Drug Administration (FDA) not giving full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine as a reason not to give the federal government trillions of dollars in new funding Tuesday, on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom.

His indication was that was one of the reasons that the infrastructure plan was approved earlier and said, “We have hundreds of millions of cases now where people have been vaccinated. I’ve been vaccinated, and the FDA still hasn’t approved it!”



“How stupid does the FDA bureaucracy have to be, to have this huge worldwide proof that it’s safe and yet clearly some people are not getting vaccinated because they’re waiting for the government? And that’s typical of what we’re seeing,” Gingrich continued.



The former Speaker noted, “In California and Washington billions of dollars were stolen from the state’s unemployment fund.” He condemned Democrats plans to fund ‘an unreformed bureaucratic system that is incompetent and is riddled with corruption.’ He added, it is an instance where ‘ideology is defeating reality.'”



Gingrich continued in his arguing, “It is always easy to write a bigger check when the current generation will not have to pay for it.”



“All of this money is phony. None of it’s covered by taxes. It’s very disappointing to see Republican’s cave on the infrastructure bill. ‘Washington is just totally out of touch with the real world,'” Gingrich concluded.

