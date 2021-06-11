​New York Times Defends Racist Comments by Editorial Board Member Mara Gay

The New York Times defended editorial board member Mara Gay Tuesday by commenting that she referred to American flags on display in Long Island as “disturbing.” During a Tuesday morning appearance on ‘Morning Joe’ she said, I was on Long Island this weekend, visiting a really dear friend. And I was really disturbed.



I saw , you know, dozens of pickup trucks with you know, expletives against Joe Biden on the back of them, Trump flags, and in some cases, just dozens of Americans flags, which you know, is also just disturbing, because essentially the message was clear, this is not your country, this is my country, I own this. And until we’re ready to have that conversation, this is going to continue.



“Her comments on MSNBC have been irresponsibly taken out of context and her argument was that Trump and many of his supporters have politicized the American flag. The attacks on her today are ill-informed and grounded in bad faith,” the NYT public relations department tweeted.

But here is what Mara Gay actually said, “You know, it’s really concerning to me that the Democrats haven’t just gone ahead at this point and said, ‘We’re doing this on our own,’ in terms of getting a commission together. To explain to the American people how we allow the insurrection to take place in the Capitol. I think that really needs to move forward swiftly.”



Gay continued, “You know, the reality is here that we have a large percentage of the American population, I don’t know how big it is, but we have tens of millions of Trump voters who continue to believe that their rights as citizens are under threat by simple virtue of having to share the democracy with others. I think as long as they see Americanness as the same as one with whiteness, this is going to continue. We have to figure out how to get every American a place at the table in this democracy, how to separate Americanness, America, from whiteness. Until we can confront that and talk about that, this is really going to continue.



As a reminder, in case you have forgotten, this is the same brainiac who asserted in March 2020 that $500 million could be divided up to provide up to 327 million people with exactly $1 million apiece, with plenty leftover. In actuality, this would only provide 500 people with $1 million. She was referencing that this would provide almost everyone in America with $1 million. As many have noted, her calculation or math would leave all but 500 people with nothing. This is not genius; it is basic arithmetic.



She is also the same person that blamed then President Trump for a broken water main in East Harlem, New York, apparently unaware of both the existence of her mayor and what his job entails, not to mention the Governor of New York.​



Mara Gay is a definite embarrassment to the New York Times, one the paper is apparently all too happy to coddle and excuse.

