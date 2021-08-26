​New York Governor Cuomo’s Emmy REVOKED By TV Academy Amid Scandal

Just hours after leaving office, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is no longer an Emmy Award winner. The scandal tainted resigned governor suffered another defeat on Tuesday, as the Academy rescinded the Emmy Award, citing his resignation following a report that found he sexually harassed eleven women.



Cuomo received the Emmy Award last year from the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, for his daily, televised briefings on the coronavirus pandemic.



The Academy, whose members include media and entertainment figures from over 60 countries and 500 companies, presented it Founders Award to Cuomo during a live-streamed ceremony in November.



The Academy said in a statement that given Cuomo’s resignation amid torrent of sexual harassment allegations it was taking away the prize and removing any reference to him in its official materials.



Cuomo 63, announced his resignation earlier this month, was pressured to step down in the wake of a report from New York Attorney General Letitia James that found he sexually harassed almost a dozen women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws.



Cuomo has denied the harassment allegations, and while he apologized to his accusers, he made it clear he did not believe he stepped over a red line requiring removal from office.

