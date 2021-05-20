​NBA RATINGS CONTINUE PLUNGE OF LAST YEAR’S DISASTROUS SEASON

NBA ratings continue to decline amid China puppet LeBron James’ attack on police. The NBA rating were worse than expected last month when it was discovered they were down 13% as we headed into the final week of the 2020-21 season.



The NBA has averaged 1.4 million viewers across ESPN, ABC, AND TNT, which is 13% less from last year’s disastrous season, as they headed into the final week of the regular season.



NBA defenders at ESPN, Bleacher Report, USA Today and probably every other sports media outlet is running out of excuses. “it’s the bubble,” they yelled last year when the ratings tanked. Make no mistake, the NBA’s declines have undoubtedly reached headquarters.



Coming into the 2020-21 season, NBA games on ABC, the league’s most prominent broadcast partner, were down 45% since 2011-12. Yes, that is right, 45%. Within that same time frame, NBA broadcasts on TNT were down 40% and ESPN was down 20%.



Americans are fed up with politics in sports. Apparently overpaid spoiled athletes kneeling during the National Anthem while shoving Marxism down their fan’s throats isn’t a successful strategy.

