​MORE THAN HALF OF AMERICANS WILL PLACE A BET ON TODAY’S SUPER BOWL

Getting into the Super Bowl spirit usually entails some type of wager. Altogether, more than half of Americans said they’ll bet on this Sunday’s Super Bowl LV, according to a report from Lending Tree.



Desite widespread job losses, which have curtailed discretionary spending, 43% of bettors will wager at least $100, the report found. Millennials and Generation X were the most likely to place big bets, even though they have also been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, when broken down by generation.



Overall, just more than 23 million Americans will wager on the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a report by the American Gaming Association. This is still far fewer people that bet than on last year’s big game, in fact, about 3 million less.



All in, Americans will bet roughly $4.3 billion, a whopping 37% decline from 2020, the association found. Most of those bets will be placed casually between family or friends, with fewer people betting at a sportsbook, through a bookie or in an office pool.



Overall, online betting is getting a major boost from the Covid crisis, the American Gaming Association found, with a record 7.6 million Americans potentially placing wagers on Sunday’s big game through a website or mobile app, a 63% jump year over year.



Twenty-Five states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports betting, with 13 more states poised to open legal markets in the coming months. With a robust legal market, Americans are abandoning illegal bookies and taking their action into the regulated marketplace in record numbers.



Lending Tree polled more than 1,000 adults between January 25 and 26. The American Gaming Association surveyed nearly 2,200 adults over the same period.

