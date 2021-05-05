​MISSOURI STATE EMPLOYEES TO RETURN TO IN-PERSON WORK PER GOVERNOR PARSON

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) issued an order Wednesday that will require all state employees to return to in-person work on May 17, after many spent most of the past 14 months working remotely. Parson’s order, announced Wednesday, also requires that all state buildings be open and accessible to the public during normal business hours.



Governor Parson said in the statement, “Since the start of COVID-19, our state team members have gone above and beyond to keep state government running and continue providing quality public service to Missourians. Thanks in large part to their efforts, Missouri is in a strong position, and we continue to move forward each day.”



Parson cited the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and low case counts as the basis to having state employees return to their offices. He also encouraged state employees to consider vaccination. “We are confident that it is safe to return to pre-COVID-19 work settings and schedules,” Parson said in a news conference.



The statement noted that while there are not statewide restrictions in place, employees will be encouraged to practice COVID-19 preventative measures. “As public servants in state government, it is important that we maintain a front-facing presence for those we serve, and it’s time we take this step towards normalcy for ourselves and the people of Missouri,” Parson said.

