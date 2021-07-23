​MISSISSIPPI ATTORNEY GENERAL ASKS SUPREME COURT TO OVERTURN ROE V. WADE

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch filed a brief on Thursday asking the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to overturn the landmark abortion rule in the 1973 decision Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, calling the ruling “egregiously wrong.”

The State of Mississippi want Roe v. Wade overturned so it can uphold its own restrictions to abortion access, according the brief filed Thursday.



In the brief filed by Fitch, he wrote, “Under the Constitution, may a State prohibit elective abortions before viability” Yes. Why? Because nothing in Constitutional text, structure, history, or tradition supports a right to abortion.”



Lower courts have blocked Mississippi’s state law, which bans most abortions after 15 weeks into a pregnancy.



The challenge, which can be rejected, builds on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a pending case addressing whether a 2018 Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks is constitutional.



This is a developing story. Please check back with the DCPATRIOT for updates.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...