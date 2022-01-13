​MIRACULOUSLY ALL FOUR PASSENGERS SURVIVE MEDICAL HELICOPTER CRASH IN PENNSYLVANIA

A medical helicopter pilot​ crash-landed his aircraft while transporting an infant to a Pennsylvania hospital on Tuesday afternoon. Somehow, he avoided a web of power lines and buildings as the helicopter fluttered down, hit the street and slid into bushes, making a miraculous landing with no injuries reported, according to authorities.

The helicopter was traveling to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia when the accident occurred in Drexel Hill, a neighborhood in suburban Upper Darby Township, just a few miles from the hospital.



Police received reports of a helicopter in distress around 1 p.m., before locating the aircraft after it had crash landed next to a church.



Rescue crews rushed to the wreckage by the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church in Upper Darby and helped get the pilot, two crew members and the infant out of the aircraft, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardtsaid at a press conference. “The infant was taken to a hospital as authorities worked to notify the child’s family.”



“It was a “miracle’ that none of the four people aboard, including an infant patient, suffered life-threatening injuries,” Bernhardt added.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft was a Euro copter EC135 medical helicopter, and they would be investigating the crash, along with the National Transportation Safety Board.



“Our team will cooperate fully with their efforts to assess the cause of this unfortunate accident,” Doug Flanders, vice president of communications for Air Methods, which owns the helicopter, said in a statement to ABC News.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...