​MILES OF CALIFORNIA BEACHES CLOSED DUE TO MILLIONS OF GALLONS OF SEWAGE SPILLED

About four miles of beaches were closed to swimming on Monday as around 17 million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into the ocean from the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in Playa del Rey, California.



The sewage spill occurred on Sunday night into the Santa Monica Bay, after a mechanical failure at the facility, according to a series of tweets from Los Angeles County Supervisor, Janice Hahn.



Hahn said the spill had been caused by a mechanical failure at the reclamation plant, but the plant had been able to prevent an even larger spill, but called for answers about “how and why this happened.”



“The affected beaches, El Segundo to the Dockweiler RV Park, are closed for swimming and water samples are being tested while I am getting more information about the scope of the problem,” Hahn said Monday. She added, “Beach users are advised to stay out of the water until the water samples are confirmed negative for elevated bacteria.”



The Hyperion plant is Los Angeles’s largest and oldest sewage treatment facility. It has operated since 1894 and was designed to accommodate a daily flow of 450 million gallons of water daily.



It was confirmed on Monday, by Executive Plant Manager Timeyin Dafeta to the Los Angeles Times, that the failure that caused the sewage spill has been resolved. Around 6 percent of the facility’s daily load was discharged as an emergency measure to prevent the site from going offline and releasing even more untreated sewage into the sea.

