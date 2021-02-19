​MICHAEL JORDAN DONATES $10 MILLION FOR NEW CLINICS IN NORTH CAROLINA HOME TOWN

NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan has donated $10 million to open two new medical clinics in North Carolina, regional health care provider Novant Health announced Monday.



The clinics are set to open in New Hanover County inearly 2022, improving affordable access to healthcare in Wilmington, Jordan’s hometown.



The new facilities will follow the work of Jordan’s other two clinics in Charlotte, offering vital services to those who are uninsured and under insured, according to Novant Health.



One of the Charlotte clinics opened in 2019 and the second one there opened in October of 2020. Jordan has contributed $17 million in total to the Novant Health Foundation with the goal of opening clinics. His first contribution of $7 million came in 2017 and now an additional $10 million in 2021.



According to Carl Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health said, “Jordan’s donation is an investment in each and every person that our clinics can reach. We are so appreciative of Michael’s unwavering commitment to help us bring affordable care to our communities that need it most.”



The two Michael Jordan Family Clinics have seen more than 4,500 patients and provided response to the coronavirus pandemic as well. The clinics has administered almost 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines so far, with plans to scale vaccination support as supply increases.



“I am very proud to once again partner with Novant Health to expand the Family Clinic model to bring better access to critical medical services in my hometown,” Jordan said in a statement.



“Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance. Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it’s truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life,” Jordan added.



For additional information visit our friends at CBS News.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...