​MAYIM BIALIK AND KEN JENNINGS WILL HOST JEOPARDY FOR REMAINDER OF 2021

Jeopardy! is still searching for a permanent host, but has decided to use two people to share the hosting duties for the remainder of 2021.



Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have been selected to serves as hosts of the syndicated show for the rest of the year, Jeopardy! announced via Twitter on Thursday. Bialik has already taped three weeks’ worth of episodes beginning in late August following the firing of host/executive producer Mike Richards, and Bialik and Jennings, the winningest player in the show’s history and the first guest host to fill in for Alex Trebek following his death, will carry the show through the rest of 2021.



Bialik’s episodes will run from September 20 through November 5, and following that, Jennings and Bialik will split hosting duties as their schedules allow. Bialik also stars in Fox sitcom Call Me Kat, which has yet to begin production on its second season.



Richards, who became executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune in 2019, was named as Trebek’s replacement in August, shortly before the show began taping episodes for the 2021-22 season. Bialik was tapped to host primetime specials, including the upcoming Jeopardy National College Championship.



After the Ringer’s Claire McNear surfaced sexist comments that Richards made on a podcast (while he was executive producer of CBS’ The Price is Right), and amid social media displeasure over the process by which the show’s EP got the hosting job, Jeopardy! producer Sony Pictures TV removed Richards as host. He stayed on as executive producer for a time, though he was eventually let go from that role as well on August 31, after more allegation surfaced about his treatment of staff at The Price is Right.



The studio has not announced when it will begin conversations, or with whom, or if they already have a front running candidate for a potential full-time role as a host for 2022.

