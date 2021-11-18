​MARYLAND REPRESENTATIVE HAS COMPLAINT FILED AGAINST HIM FOR PRESCRIBING IVERMECTIN

On Monday, Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) alluded while at the House Freedom Caucus meeting about vaccine mandates, and said a complaint was filed against him with a medical board for prescribing Ivermectin to COVID-19 patients​, according to The Baltimore Sun’s report.



“An action is currently being attempted against my medical license for prescribing Ivermectin, which I find fascinating, because as an anesthesiologist, I know I use a lot of drugs off-label that are much more dangerous,” Harris said at the meeting.



At the meeting Harris also said, “I expect vaccines to become ineffective in the future,” citing the evolution of the novel virus, according to the Sun.



According to The Washington Examiner, after the meeting Harris said, “The complaint is in the investigation stage with the board of medical examiners.”



The Washington Post reported last month that during a radio program with his wife, Harris, who is a practicing anesthesiologist, said he prescribed Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment to patients.



Harris was on the ‘Casey & Company on September 17, and was responding to a call from a 63-year-old man who said he and his 56-year-old wife had opted not to be vaccinated. The caller said he wanted to use Ivermectin a couple of times a week to boost his immune system but his doctor objected.​



Harris added, “I wrote a prescription of Ivermectin, I guess it’s now three weeks ago, four weeks ago, and yeah, couldn’t find a pharmacy to fill it. It’s gotten bad, the pharmacists are just refusing to fill it.”



Harris concluded, “You can go all the doctor-shopping you want; I don’t think you’re going to find a pharmacist to fill the prescription. That’s the problem, national pharmacy organizations are saying pharmacies shouldn’t do it. It’s ridiculous.”



Neither the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) nor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recommended Ivermectin, a drug used to kill parasites in animals and humans, as an actual COVID-19 treatment.



According to its website, the Maryland Board of Physicians said it will accept anonymous complaints if there is “sufficient information” that warrants the board to investigate the matter.



Spokesman Andy Owen told the Sun that complaints received by the board remain confidential.



The Sun noted that no disciplinary actions were reported against Harris.

