​MARK CUBAN BOUGHT THE ENTIRE TOWN OF MUSTANG, TEXAS

Shark Tank host and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban purchased the entire town of Mustang, Texas last month, according to the Dallas Morning News (DMN).​ In an email to the DMN, Cuban said he purchased the small hamlet of Mustang, because a good friend needed to sell it.



Cuban isn’t a stranger to big investments and being a billionaire, what’s a couple of million or so? Especially when a buddy needs a hand. And besides that, how many people own their own town?



Mustang is 55 miles south of Dallas, just south of Corsicana and northeast of Waco. It has a population of 23, according to the last census, and it consumes between 76 and 77 acres in size.



The town also comes with a rather sordid reputation, which listing agent Turner elaborated on during a 2017 interview with the Houston Chronicle. “There was a strip club there called ‘Wispers’ that has since permanently closed. There was a killing there, the business had quite a tale,” Turner said. The town also has a trailer park.



According to the Corsicana Daily Sun, on October 1, 2008 Wispers was the scene of a gruesome murder. Patron Fernando Ramirez was killed by a security guard after being dragged out of the club and beaten to death. Wispers’ DJ was also charged with and plead guilty to assault for his role in Ramirez’s death.



Mustang originally was put on the market in 2017 for $4 million, though the price was eventually dropped to $2 million. Reports say Cuban told the DMN, “I don’t know what if anything I will do with it.” What Cuban paid for is unknown.



Along with the spooky tale, Mustang also reportedly has a resident alligator.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...