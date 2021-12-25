​MANCHIN SAYS ‘THEY KNOW THE REAL REASON’ AFTER WHITE HOUSE CRITICISM

On Monday West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin fired back at the White House in answer to its blistering statement criticizing ​him for opposing President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better domestic spending package.

Manchin told West Virginia’s Hoppy Kercheval that he “figured they would come back strong” because they knew that he could not support the bill they were backing. “You know me, always willing to work and listen and try. I just got to the wit’s end and they (referring to the White House) know the real reason things fell apart,” Manchin said.



“The White House staff put some things out that were absolutely inexcusable, They know what it is and that’s it,” Manchin added.



Manchin had seen increasing pressure from the White House to back the bill in recent days as Senate Democrats raced to pass it before the end of the year. But Manchin and Biden were unable to compromise on several remaining issues over the legislation and Manchin said that the White House had miscalculated.



Manchin said, “The figured surely to God we can move one person. We surely can badger and beat up one person. Surely, we can get enough protesters to make that person uncomfortable enough that they’ll just say, Ok, I will vote for anything.”



“Well guess what? I’m from West Virginia. I’m not from where they’re from and they can just beat the living crap out of people and think they’ll be submissive period,” Manchin added.



The White House also put out a statement on Thursday, last week, that mentioned Manchin three times and said that Manchin (the key Democrat) still backed a $1.7 trillion package, and that more negotiating time was needed.



Manchine responded dryly to Kercheval saying, “I said that was the President’s statement. That wasn’t my statement.”



On Sunday morning Manchin officially came out against the bill saying, “I could not explain to my constituents and I have concerns over inflation, rising coronavirus cases and geopolitical uncertainty.”



In response to Manchin Sunday, the White House called his position “at odds with his discussions this week with the President, with White House staff, and with his own public utterances.”



Way to go Senator Manchin. We need more like you that will vote for what’s right and what your constituents want.

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...