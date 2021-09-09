​MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE SET TO MAKE COMPLETE RETURN WITH SPECTATORS​

Macy’s and the city of New York jointly announced on Wednesday that people will once again be able to attends its annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The retailer had a scaled-down version in 2020 and barred attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ​

Bringing the parade for its 95th year in 2021, following last year’s made for television celebration, the parade will return to its traditional spectacle of ornate floats, massive floating balloon characters, marching bands, and performances from some of the world’s most famous musicians, and the one-and-only Santa Claus.



The official kick-off to the2021 Holiday season will take to the streets of Manhattan on Thursday, November 25th, beginning at 9:00 a.m., Macy’s said in a press release.



Will Coss, the parade’s executive producer said in a press release Wednesday, “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a New York City institution for more than nine decades, growing to become an icon of American pop culture as it annually marks the official start of the Holiday season. For our 95th celebration, we are delighted to return this cherished holiday tradition closer to its original form as we march down the streets of New York City and into the homes of a nationwide audience.”



Mayor Bill de Blasio added in the statement, “We are thrilled to welcome back in its full form the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. We applaud Macy’s work to creatively continue this beloved tradition last year.”



The press release from the retailer said Macy’s had worked closely with the city and state officials, and will create a production plan with health practices aligned with current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as local protocols. All volunteers and staff will be required to be vaccinated and wear masks. There will be mask exceptions for some performers such as singers, dancers, and musicians, due to the national broadcast. The overall number of participants has also been reduced by 10 to 20 percent.



In addition, social distancing measures will be put in place in all parade areas, including costume areas, seating areas, and participant check-ins. The city of New York will manage public viewing locations and safety procedures along designated portions of the route, regarding how people can access these viewing areas.



The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is scheduled to air nationwide on NBC on Thursday, November 25, from 9:00 a.m. until noon in all time zones.

