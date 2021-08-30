​LINDSEY GRAHAM WARNS ABOUT CONSEQUENCES OF WITHDRAWAL

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) criticized and warned President Joe Biden that the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan have elevated the likelihood of another terrorist attack, while on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. ​Graham said, “we’re leaving thousands of Afghan allies behind who fought bravely with us. We’re gonna leave hundreds of American citizens behind. The chance of another 9/11 just went through the roof.” He added, “It is a dereliction of duty to leave Americans behind enemy lines and Biden should be impeached for his actions.”

Graham also said, “Not withdrawing troops at all would have been the best way to avoid heightened terror threats, and working with indigenous forces is the best insurance policy against another 9/11.” He also suggested that the president created conditions for ISIS to flourish in Afghanistan.



The senator said that drone attacks will not degrade ISIS, as the administration authorized airstrikes that killed two prominent members of ISIS-K. “This war has not ended. We’ve entered into a new deadly chapter. Terrorists are now in charges of Afghanistan,” Graham said.



Graham continued, “For the next 20 years, American presidents will be dealing with this catastrophe in Afghanistan. The number of ISIS fighters have doubled. We’ve turned our back on our allies, and we set the conditions for another 9/11. I’ve never been more worried about an attack on our homeland than I am right now.”



Graham added, “Biden shouldn’t recognize the Taliban as a legitimate governing body of Afghanistan, because if you do, you’re going to put Americans at risk all over the world because other terrorist organizations will say how the best way to get America’s attention and legitimacy is to kidnap some Americans or people who fought for America.”



As the U.S. scrambles to finish evacuating citizens and Afghan allies from Kabul before Tuesday’s deadline to pull out troops, politicians in Washington keep pointing fingers at who they think is to blame for the crisis. It is pretty evident to most that the Biden administration did not have a plan for the safe withdrawal of Americans, Afghan allies, and our U.S. troops, in that order.

