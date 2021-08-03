​LINDSEY GRAHAM BECOMES FIRST VACCINATED SENATOR TO TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), said Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He is the first senator to disclose a breakthrough infection after being vaccinated.



In a statement he said, “I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor Monday morning.” After being notified of his positive test he said, “I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms and will quarantine for 10 days.”



Graham, who was vaccinated in December, has long been a proponent of vaccination, saying during a visit this spring to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston that “the sooner we get everybody vaccinated, the quicker we can get back to normal.”

Prior to his statement being issued, Graham, who was wearing a mask on Capitol Hill earlier Monday, did not answer questions from reporters.



Because of Senate votes, Graham did not attend the Friday night’s Silver Elephant dinner, the South Carolina Republican Party’s signature annual fundraiser. The event was attended by hundreds, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a headlining speaker.



A White House Staffer and a senior communications aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently tested positive for COVID-19, after being fully vaccinated.



Our DC PATRIOT staff hope and pray for a speedy recovery for Senator Graham.

