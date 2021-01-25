​LEGENDARY TALK SHOW HOST LARRY KING PASSES AWAY AT 87

Larry King, the longtime CNN host who became an icon through his interviews with countless newsmakers and his sartorial sensibilities, had died today at the age of 87. A statement was posted on his verified Facebook account announcing his passing.

His son Chance Armstrong, as well as his production company, Ora Media, confirmed that the talk show host died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Saturday morning. Three weeks ago, King was hospitalized with Covid-19, but his official cause of death hasn’t been confirmed.



King had a series of severe health problems over the course of his life, including several heart attacks. He underwent quintuple bypass surgery in 1987, which inspired him to create the Larry king Cardiac Foundation to help those without insurance. In 2017, King was diagnosed with lung cancer, but appeared to have beaten it.



King is best known for his TV interview show ‘Larry King Live,’ which aired on CNN for more than 25 yeas. Throughout that quarter of a century on CNN he interviewed presidential candidates, celebrities,’ athletes, movies stars and everyday people. During that 25-year span he interviewed every sitting president from Gerald Ford to Barack Obama. He retired in 2010 after taping more than 6,000 episodes of the show.



“For 63 years and across platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” Ora Media said in a statement posted vis King’s Twitter account.



With an affable, easygoing demeanor that distinguished him from more intense TV interviewers, King perfected a casual approach to the ‘Question & Answer’ format, always leaning forward and listening intently to his guests, and rarely interrupting. During his decades of working King was fond of saying “I’ve never learned anything while I was talking.”



He was a consummate professional, an amazing mentor to many and a good friend to all and will be missed. The world has lost a true legend.

King also suffered personal loss last year when two of his adult children died within weeks of each other: Andy King, 65, suffered a heart attack and daughter Chaia King, 52, died after being diagnosed with lung cancer. King is survived by three sons. ​

