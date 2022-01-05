​LEGENDARY NFL COACH & PLAYER DAN REEVES PASSES AWAY AT 77

On Saturday, the family of legendary NFL coach Dan Reeves, announced that ​passed away early this morning, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta, GA,” the family’s statement reads. “He passed away at age 77 due to complications from a long illness. His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community. Arrangements are still to be determined.”​



Reeves spent the bulk of his professional football coaching career as the head coach for the Denver Broncos (1981-1992), New York Giants (1993-1996) and Atlanta Falcons (1997-2003), but he got his start after signing with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 1965. It was the beginning of a 39-year career playing and coaching combined.



He was hired to play safety by the Cowboys, switched to halfback and then took over at running back after Mel Renfro got injured. Reeves wound up setting franchise records for touchdowns scored during a game (four, against Atlanta in 1967), and at one point scored touchdowns while running, receiving and throwing in the same game. He played at running back for eight seasons and appeared in two Super Bowls, winning one in 1971.​



He later became an assistant coach under Tom Landry in Dallas in 1972. As a Cowboys assistant coach, he appeared in three Super Bowls, winning one against the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI in 1972.



He took the Denver Broncos to three Super Bowls and the Atlanta Falcons to one Super Bowl, but lost each time. With a 201-174-2 NFL coaching record, he is one of only a handful of NFL coaches to win 200 or more games, including Super Bowl appearances both as a player and coach.



His on-field talents were only surpassed by his coaching abilities, where he made seven Super Bowl appearances as coach or assistant coach.



His participation in nine Super Bowls is the third most in NFL history behind New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, with 12, and quarterback Tom Brady, with 10, Adam Schefter with ESPN noted​

According to NFL.com, Reeves is the only person in NFL history to appear in multiple Super Bowls as a player and a coach.​



Reeves was a member of the Broncos Ring of Fame, the University of South Carolina Hall of Fame, the state of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. One of his legendary players, John Elway said in his statement that his former coach should be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.​



The Associated Press reported Saturday that Reeves died due to complications from dementia. He is survived by his wife, Pam, and three children, Dana, Laura, and Lee, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dan Reeves was one of the great ones and will be missed by family, friends, and fans.

