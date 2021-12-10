​LEFTIST RAGE DESCENDS ON WASHINGTON, D.C. BLOCKADING STREETS AND HALTING TRAFFIC​

Leftists, denied some of their wish list items by Congress so far, turned their rage onto commuters and visitors in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, blockading streets and halting traffic.



Washington Top News (WTOP) posted a series of images showing blocked roads and warned “activists” were demanding action from Congress on “climate change, health care, immigration, and voting rights.”



Those were several of the major points of the Biden Administration’s election promises to supporters during the 2020 election that so far, he has failed to make the changes.



The unexplained actions on theses promises by Biden is reasoned a part of the contingent also “began marching Capitol Hill” to demand satisfaction.



WTOP explained Codepink, Extinction Rebellion, ShutDownDC, SPACEs In Action, Arm in Arm Washington DC, CCAN Action Fund and Action Rebellion DC apparently were involved in the traffic disruption strategy.



It was reported that the protesters apparently wanted to make it a “nightmare traffic day,” instead of being aimed at decision-makers, and largely a generally less powerful cohort: DC commuters, The Washingtonian report said.



The activist erected blockades with rallies, props and marchers. “There was a dozen or so protesters around each spot at 4th Street and Independence Avenue S.W., Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue N.W., and Stanton Park,” the report related.



One of the team, Sophia Geiger, said the goal was to “disrupt business-as-usual sufficiently.” The report said police directed traffic around the blockages, and at least one protester was arrested for standing in the street with a sign.

According to an NBC in Washington report, “The extremists also were demanding congressional action on racial justice, child care and D.C. statehood.”



“If we can make sure that we’re building back better for the whole​ society, for all of America, we can make sure we’re lifting people up,” was the claim from Ladon Love of SPACEs in Action.



Not so sure this was the success that the leftists wanted. And my question, “Why wasn’t this an insurrection?”

