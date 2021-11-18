​JUDGE ORDERS VIRGINIA TEACHER OPPOSED TO TRANSGENDER RULES REINSTATED AFTER SUSPENSION​ BY SCHOOL

A judge ordered a northern Virginia school system to reinstate a physical education teacher, Bryon “Tanner” Cross, who had been suspended for refusing to refer to transgender students by their preferred pronouns.​ The school district has agreed to permanently reinstate Cross.



Cross was suspended, after speaking out at a Loudoun County Public School Board meeting on May 25, against a proposal requiring that transgender students be addressed by their transgender preferred pronouns. At the time, Cross said, “I’m a teacher, but I serve God first, and I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it’s against my religion. It’s lying to a child, it’s abuse to a child, and it’s sinning against our God.”



The proposal, known as policy 8040 would require teachers to use a child’s preferred gender pronouns, to open activities to students according their gender identity, to allow the kids access to facilities corresponding to gender identity and to be trained on matters related to LGBTQ+ students.



Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James plowman ruled on Monday that teacher Cross was exercising his right to free speech when he told the board he could not abide by the proposal based on his religious beliefs. His order requires Cross’ immediate reinstatement until a full trial can be held.



Cross told reporters on Monday, “Just today, the court issued a final order permanently prohibiting the Loudoun School Board from punishing me for freely expressing my views.” Cross continued saying, “I can now confidently continue teaching at Leesburg Elementary School without fear of punishment.”



Tyson Langhofer, senior counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom, the conservative legal group representing Cross, said in a statement Monday, “We are very pleased that Tanner will be able to keep serving his students in light of this settlement.”



The Alliance Defending Freedom was previously allowed to amend its complaint to add new claims against the policy and to include history teacher Monica Gill and English teacher Kim Wright alongside Cross.



Meanwhile, Cross and at least the other two teachers plan to continue their challenge to Policy 8040 in court, where Cross had previously been granted temporary injunctions forcing the district to reinstate him.



At the new conference following the settlement on Monday, Gill said, “Freedom of speech and religion includes the freedom not to speak messages contrary to our core beliefs, and public schools shouldn’t require teachers to personally endorse a belief with which they disagree, but that’s exactly what Policy 8040 does. It forces teachers to say things that are untrue and harmful to students.”



Gill added, “Words carry meaning. If teachers are forced to use a pronoun for a student that is not in alignment with their biological sex, they are conveying to that student that gender is fluid, and that is not true. That goes against biology, science, and reality.”



School board members spokesman told reporters it does not comment on pending litigation.

