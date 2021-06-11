​JOE BIDEN AND BORDER CZAR VP HARRIS WON’T VISIT U.S. BORDER DURING WORST BORDER CRISIS EVER

This is President Joe Biden’s America. His appointed ‘Border Czar’ Vice-President Harris won’t even visit our southern border as 180,000 illegal aliens were arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border in May, a 674% increase over the last year.



Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Wednesday that 180,034 illegal aliens were encountered along the bord in May, an increase from 178,000 encountered in April.



Fox News also reported that 180,000 migrants were encountered attempting to get into the U.S. via the southern border in May alone. CBP announced these numbers Wednesday, the latest sign of a continued and unrelenting crisis at the southern border.



CBP noted that many of those encountered were expelled via Title 42 public health protections due to the COVID-19 pandemic. of the 180,000 encountered, 112,302 were expelled via Title 42, many of them single adults. The agency also noted that Title 42 expulsions have led to an increase in encounters as migrants are more likely to make multiple attempts to gain entry into the U.S.



The number of unaccompanied children from the Northern Triangle dropped by 23 percent but remained very high, with 10,765 encountered compared to the 13,940 encountered in April. The Biden administration has touted its success in emptying Border Patrol facilities where unaccompanied kids were housed in past months, sending them to Health and Human Services facilities instead.



Senator Tom Cotton said the root cause of the border crisis is the Biden Administration. And there is no doubt he is correct. Harris has been Biden’s border czar since March, and still no visit to our southern border.



Harris cackled and snapped and got defensive in a ‘dumpster fire of an interview’ with Lester Holt when he asked when she would be visiting the U.S.-Mexico border. She just got back from her first vice presidential trip to Guatemala, and can leave the country, but can’t get down to our southern border.



While in Guatemala she told potential migrants, “Do not come.” She warned them that migrants would be turned back at the U.S. border, adding “So let’s discourage our friends, our neighbors, our family members from embarking on what is otherwise an extremely dangerous journey.”

