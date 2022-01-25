​JIM JORDAN SAYS GOP WILL INVESTIGATE DOJ AND THEIR ATTACKS ON PARENTS IF RED TSUNAMI TAKES PLACE IN MIDTERMS

On Thursday, Republican Ohio Representative and ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, Jim Jordan, was interviewed on a podcast by FOX News’ Lisa Boothe. Boothe asked J​ordan what kind of investigations Americans might see, if Republicans win back the House in the midterm elections, and he becomes the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

Jordan’s response was that there were three top issues at the top of his List. “The top three are the DOJ, and what they’re doing to parents, I mean, the idea that we had this whistleblower come forward and tell us that there was an email sent out and talked about this threat tagged designation is a label put on moms and dads and what’s happening there. So that is priority number one,” Jordans said on the podcast.



Continuing Jordan said, “Priority number two, and equally as important, is the chaos that is now our southern border and has been that way for a year ever since Biden took office. So, we have to get control of that and we have to highlight how wrong Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is. He has yet to come out in front of the Judiciary Committee. That never happened. Secretary Mayorkas, every year would come in front of the Judiciary Committee, because we have primary jurisdictions over immigration law, and he’s yet to appear in front of our committee. He’ll go in front of the other committees, but he won’t come in front of ours, Jerry Nadler will never bring him in. So those are the two front and center.”



Back in December Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee pressed Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to schedule a hearing with Mayorkas amid the ongoing border crisis. Jordan and House Republicans have criticized Mayorkas for not handling the border crisis, as migrants continue to pour across the U.S. border daily, and call on Nadler to invite Mayorkas to testify.



Jordan added, “The third is one we’re talking about. We will do a joint investigation with the Oversight Committee. And I would like to do it in conjunction with Senator Paul and Senator Johnson on the origins of this (COVID-19), Fauci, and all the other things. “Thing about this Lisa, everything that they lied to us about or misled us about. I mean, first of all, Joe Biden said he had a plan.”​

Jordan sent a letter to White House Senior medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci in June of last year, asking him to explain a possible “discrepancy” in his sworn congressional testimony about taxpayer-funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). According to Jordan, it appears the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded gain-of-function research. He called on Fauci to clarify his May 20, 2021 testimony in which he stated under oath that the NIH has never funded gain-of-function research in the WIH.



While on the podcast Jordan also said, “Joe Biden said we would never have a mandate. They said that it didn’t come from a lab. They said they weren’t doing gain-of-function research. They told us that the vaccinated can’t get it. They told us the vaccinated can’t transmit it. They told us there’s no such thing as natural immunity. I mean, there’s, I don’t know how many that is. There are six or seven things that they misled us on, and there’s a bunch of other things they misled us on. So, we need, we need oversight and the truth to get to the American people on that issue as well.”



If the Republicans can win back the House in the midterm elections, Jordan is set to become the House Judiciary Committee Chairman.

