​JANUARY 6 HOUSE COMMITTEE SUBPOENAS SIX MORE TRUMP ALLIES ON MONDAY​, INCLUDING GENERAL FLYNN & JASON MILLER

The House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot issued six new subpoenas to senior Trump Campaign officials and advisers, including campaign manager Bill Stepien and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.



The other four subpoenaed were spokesman Jason Miller, conservative attorney John Eastman, Angela McCallum, a national executive assistant to that campaign, and Bernard Kerik, a former New York City police commissioner.

The select committee chairman, Bennie Thompson, said in a statement that the panel was pursuing the Trump officials in order to uncover “every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress.”



Some on the House panel allege these individuals​ sought to overturn the election results and promoted false election fraud claims.



The group of six Trump allies named in the latest round of subpoenas issued by the Jan. 6 select committee are “tied to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election,” the panel said.



In the letters accompanying the six subpoenas, Thompson said Eastman was compelled to produce documents by November 22 and appear for a deposition on December 8. The other Trump officials have until November 23 to produce documents and have deposition dates between December 3 and December 13.



But it was not immediately clear whether any, some or all subpoenaed aides would comply with the orders. Other Trump administration aides have slow-walked their cooperation, while former chief strategist Steve Bannon ignored his subpoena in its entirety.



Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Monday declined to comment on the status of the Justice Department’s review of whether to charge Bannon with criminal contempt of Congress. The House voted Oct. 21 to refer Bannon for prosecution for not complying with a subpoena from the House select panel investigating the January 6 debacle.

The panel, comprising seven Democrats and two RINO’s, was formed over the summer by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. An earlier bill to set up a “9/11-style” commission would have allowed Democratic and Republican



Leaders to each appoint half of the members, but Senate Republicans shot down that proposal.

To date, the committee has issued at least 25 subpoenas for records and testimony, and lawmakers have said the panel has conducted roughly 150 interviews as part of its inquiry.

