​IDAHO LT. GOV. ISSUES EXECUTIVE ORDER BANNING MASK MANDATES WHILE GOVERNOR IS OUT OF STATE

Early last week, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin (R) of Idaho became acting governor while Gov. Brad Little (R) was out of state attending the Republican Governors Association conference in Nashville, Tennessee.



In Little’s absence, McGeachin took the opportunity to issue an Executive Order banning mask mandates in the state, including those imposed by local governments.



McGeachin tweeted Thursday, “Today, as acting Governor of the state of Idaho, I signed an Executive Order to protect the rights and liberties of individuals and businesses by prohibiting the state and its political subdivisions, including public schools, from imposing mask mandates in our state.”



“The Lt. Governor did not make Governor Little aware of her executive order ahead of time,” according to what a spokesperson told the Idaho Statesman. McGeachin issued the executive order even though Gov. Little never issued a statewide mask mandate. But, some localities and school districts in Idaho had issued mask orders during the pandemic.



The Associated Press (AP) had just reported last week that McGeachin announced that she was running for governor. Little has not yet announced whether he will run for a second term, but if he does, he will be facing a GOP primary challenge from McGeachin.



In an interview with the AP McGeachin said, “I’ve been listening to people all across the state with the concern about, especially, why are little kids being forced to wear masks in school. My Oath to the Constitution is to protect those rights and freedoms of the individual, and I’ve never supported any type of a mandate on the individual, especially when it comes to health care choices.”



Fellow Republican Scott Bedke, Idaho state House Speaker accused McGeachin of issuing the order for show. Bedke told the Statesman, “There were no statewide mask mandates, so what you have here is a solution in search of a problem, and it’s political theatre.”



It seems Bedke isn’t taking into account that some localities and school districts had issued mask orders and McGeachin was making sure that they could no longer enforce those and get the masks off the children. Personally, I believe McGeachin is right and reportedly, there are a lot of people in Idaho agree with Lt. Governor McGeachin.

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...