​HOUSE SELECT COMMITTEE ISSUES SUBPOENA TO FORMER DOJ OFFICIAL JEFFERY CLARK

The House select committee issues a subpoena to Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official in the Trump administration, of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He is accused of concocting proposal to challenge Trump’s 2020 loss in the presidential election, the panel announced on Wednesday.



Clark briefly oversaw the department’s Civil Division during the final days of the Trump administration, and has emerged as a central figure in the former president’s efforts to deny President Joe Biden’s election. He is required to produce records and testify at a deposition with the committee on October 29. Lawmakers say he attempted to use his position to overturn the 2020 election and interrupt the peaceful transfer of power.



“The Select Committe needs to understand all the details about efforts inside the previous administration to delay the certification of the 2020 elections and amplify misinformation about the election results,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS), said in a statement. “We need to understand Mr. Clark’s role in these efforts at the Justice Department and learn who was involved across the administration. The Select Committee expects Mr. Clark’s to full cooperation.”



The committee, citing a Senate report, say Clark proposed that the Department of Justice send letters to legislators in Georgia and other states suggesting they delay certification of their election results and have an agency press conference announcing DOJ was investigating voter fraud allegations.



“Thompson continued, “Moreover, he recommended holding a press conference announcing that the department was investigating allegations of voter fraud despite the lack of evidence that such fraud was present. Both proposals were rejected by department senior leadership for lacking a factual basis and inconsistent with the department’s role.”



Clark was unavailable for comment on Wednesday.

