​HOUSE PASSES $1.2 TRILLION INFRASTRUCTURE BILL THAT MOST AMERICANS DIDN’T WANT LIKE THIEVES IN THE NIGHT

The House Democrats passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill late Friday night in a vote of 228-206. It passed with 13 Republicans crossing over to support the measure, and six progressive Democrats bucking Biden and party leaders to register their opposition to a process that left the fate of the larger bill up in the air.



It was a long-sought victory on President Biden’s domestic agenda and a major achievement for the president. It took months and created the stubborn infighting that was problematic and helped deflate Biden’s public standing. This passage is the largest transportation spending package in U.S. history, while preparing to advance an even larger social spending package.



The Democrat’s success was partly overshadowed by a dramatic showdown within the party over the larger $1.75 trillion social spending bill. A small group of centrists refused to support the social and climate legislation without an economic analysis from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the nonpartisan scorekeeper. Democrats moved to approve a procedural motion advancing the social plan instead.



The vote came after progressives caved on a key demand they’d maintained for months, their insistence that the climate and social spending package, also known as the Build Back Better bill be passed on the same day as the more popular infrastructure proposal.



Progressives, however, wanted the infrastructure package to be linked to the social spending plan out of concern that passing infrastructure first would weaken their leverage in shaping and advancing the Build Back Better bill.



Democrats are now aiming to vote on the safety net bill before Thanksgiving. House passage would send the legislation to the Senate, where it will need the support of all 50 Democrats to find its way to Biden’s desk. It may also be required the analysis from the CBO.

