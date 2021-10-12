​Horrific Scene as Small Plane Crashes Into Suburban California Neighborhood Monday: At Least Two Dead, Several Injured (VIDEO)

A twin-engine Cessna​ 340A crashed into multiple homes in the Southern neighborhood town of Santee, killing at least two people and injuring several others on Monday. The crash happened shortly after noon to Fire Chief John Garlow reported to USA TODAY.



The residential neighborhood is about 20 miles northeast of downtown San Diego and the crash caused major damage to three homes in which two were completely burned, as well as multiple vehicles, according to Garlow.



Multiple vehicles, including a UPS truck, that was heavily damaged, were in the path of the crashing Cessna. Unfortunately, the UPS employee was killed and the loss was confirmed in a statement by UPS, “We are heartbroken by the loss or our employee, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We also send our condolences for the other individuals who are involved in this incident, and their families and friends.”



Santee Deputy Fire Chief Justin Matsushita also confirmed that two homes were decimated in the crash and multiple vehicles caught fire. The debris was scattered more than a block and power was cut to 10 homes.



Two of the injured people were taken to local hospitals according to Matsushita. A video broadcast by NBC San Deigo showed a neighbor entering a home engulfed in flames in an apparent effort to save a woman who was trapped inside.



According to Matsushita, “it is unclear how many people were aboard the aircraft but we believe that the injuries are not survivable for anyone that was on board.”



The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The FAA said it will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the crash site. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...