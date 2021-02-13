​HILLARY CLINTON CLAIMS JURY COULD CONTAIN CO-INSPIRATORS

Hillary Clinton on Wednesday claimed that if former President Donald Trump’s second Senate impeachment trial ends in his acquittal, it will be because “the jury includes his co-conspirators.”

“If Senate Republicans fail to convict Donald Trump, it won’t be because the facts were with him or his lawyers mounted a competent defense,” Clinton said in a tweet Wednesday morning. “It will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators.”



Clinton, who served as secretary of state during the Obama administration, waded into the conversation before the second day of the trial began. House Democrats, joined by ten Republicans, voted last month to pass a single article of impeachment, “incitement of an insurrection” against Trump after a mob of his alleged supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

In the first two days of the trial, the Democratic impeachment managers presented never-before-seen footage of the day’s unrest, showing how close rioters came to lawmakers as Congress met to certify President Joe Biden’s election win last month.

Democrats are attempting to pin the pro-Trump rioters’ actions on the 45th president, arguing that his comments in the hours before, and in the months leading up to the electoral-vote count on January 6, stirred up supporters and led them to storm the Capitol. The unrest left five people dead.

Trump’s lawyers are arguing that it is unconstitutional for the Senate to hold an impeachment trial for a former president and that his free speech is protected by the First Amendment. They also say that he did not incite the rioting and that the House rushed to impeach Trump without offering him time to prepare a defense.

The Senate is likely to fall short of the two-thirds vote needed to convict Trump. There are only six Republicans, Senators Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania that have joined their Democratic colleagues in voting to affirm the constitutionality of the trial. Shame on them.

After today’s session, I believe former President Donald J. Trump will be acquitted and did not in any way Incitement an insurrection.

The running scared left-wing democrats are scared to death Trump will run for president again. And as all have noticed, Mr. Trump has been very silent, which is unusual for him. I am sure we will all hear sometime positive from the former 45th President of the United States sooner than later.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...