​HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING RESULTS IN FOUR INJURED IN ARLINGTON, TEXAS​: Bizarre Outcome as Suspect Turns Himself in With His Attorney

Four people were wounded Wednesday morning after a shooting occurred at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas. ​Arlington police said they believe there was possibly a fight between a student and another person during class, and could have involved a teacher.

Updated as of 8:55 p.m. CST, The suspect was arrested and turned himself in with the help of his attorney.



According to Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye two of those injured suffered gunshot wounds but he did not know the extent of their injuries. It was also reported by police one person had minor injuries and refused medical treatment and the other three were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were unknown at the time.



Arlington police have identified the suspect as 18-year-old student Timothy George Simpkins, and were asking for the public’s help in finding him. He should be considered armed and dangerous, Mansfield Police Chief Tracy Aaron said.



Simpkins is said to be traveling in a 2018 silver Dodge Charger with Texas license plate PFY-6260, according to officials.



“This is not a random act of violence. This is not somebody attacking our schools,” Assistance Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said. “This was a student who got into a fight and drew a weapon.”



The initial report of a shooting on the second floor of the school came around 9:15 a.m., Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said.Several law enforcement agencies, including Arlington and Mansfield police, responded. The Dallas Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were also on the scene.



Although the school is located in Arlington on a sprawling 75 acres, it is part of the Mansfield independent School District. It is a 416,000 square foot school with nearly 1,900 students and 27 miles southwest of downtown Dallas.

The district said in a statement that the high school was on lockdown but police have cleared the building. Students were escorted to buses around noon and taken to the Center for Performing Arts to be reunited with their parents.

UPDATE: In a bizarre image, the 18-year-old gunmen called his attorney, and turned himself in with the assistance of his attorney. We don’t believe that’s ever happened where a school shooter had an attorney ready to go? It’s absolutely mind numbing.



This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when appropriate.

