​HARVEY WEINSTEIN EXTRADITED TO LOS ANGELES TO FACE MORE SEX CRIME CHARGES

Movie mogul and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein has been extradited to Los Angeles, California, where he faces eleven new charges pertaining to sexual assault. This should bring an end to his long effort to avoid or delay his extradition to face more sex-crime charges in Los Angeles County.



At approximately 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a widely reported statement by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, “Custody of Mr. Harvey Weinstein was handed over to the appropriate officials for transport the State of California per a court order.”

The New York State Department of Corrections currently lists Weinstein’s status as “out to court.”



Weinstein was being held at Wende Correctional Facility new Buffalo, New York, where he is serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of two sex crimes in Manhattan in 2020, including first-degree sexual assault and third-degree rape.



Weinstein is charged with four counts of rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint, and one count of sexual penetration by use of force, charges that stem from five female accusers in Los Angeles, according to multiple outlets.



Weinstein’s spokesman, Juda Engelmayer said, “Weinstein and his legal team were disappointed, after failing to negotiate an agreement with prosecutors last month to waive the transfer.”

Engelmayer continued, “We are disappointed that the LA DA didn’t’ wait for the judge’s ruling, but we did expect this to happen at some point. We will be fighting so that Harvey can receive his needed medical care and of course, so that he can be treated fairly. Due process, presumption of innocence and a fair trial are all still his right.”

Weinstein has denied all accusations of wrongdoing and is appealing his conviction in New York, a pathway some legal experts say may be eased by Bill Cosby’s release from prison earlier this month.If convicted of the 11 California charges, the 69-year-old could face a sentence of up to 140 years behind bars.

