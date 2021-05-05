​’FROM THE DESK OF DONALD TRUMP’ OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES ONLINE

‘From the Desk of Donald Trump’ went operational today, more than four months after being banned by Facebook, Twitter, and other social media companies for “alleged lies” about the general presidential election that helped trigger the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.



As Facebook decides whether to lift its ban on Donald Trump, the former president unveiled a new website designed to communicate to his followers without interacting with them. Facebook’s Oversight Board to issue ruling Wednesday.



The website, which includes written statements Donald Trump has issued since leaving office January 20, includes a camera feature that the ex-president can use to make video statements.



‘Straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump,’ said a 30-second video posted on the site included references to his banning from social media platforms.



The new Trump website, first reported by Fox News, surfaced a day before Facebook’s Oversight Board is scheduled to announce a decision on whether to keep the ex-president off of Facebook and Instagram. This is not the social media platform that Trump has pledged to create.



Although there is no way for viewers to interact or respond on the site, Trump spokesman Jason Miller said on Twitter that the new website is “a great resource to find Trump’s latest statements and highlights from his time in office,” but added, “this is not a new social media platform. We will have additional information coming on that front in the very near future.”



Some people on Twitter have offered a different description of the venture that allows Trump to post comments, videos and images, as essentially being a blog.

You can access the website on your computers or mobile devices at www.donaldjtrump.com/desk

