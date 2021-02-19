​FRIGID WINTER WEATHER HAS TAKEN AT LEAST 40 LIVES IN U.S. THIS WEEK

The death toll has risen over Wednesday and Thursday with at least 40 people dead across several states as a result of the frigid weather, according to an Associated Press tally.. This huge storm affected the central and southern United States.

There are reports of several people dying in Texas due to exposure and another from possible carbon monoxide poisoning. Deaths from the cold have been especially concentrated in the Houston area, where millions remain without power due to a failure of much of the state’s power grid resulting from frozen equipment at natural gas plants across the state

Other incidents occurred across the southern and southeastern U.S., with three dying in a North Carolina tornado, and four others falling through ice in Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee, according to the AP. A 9-year-old also died while being pulled on a sled behind an ATV in Tennessee when he struck a mailbox.

The White House approved an emergency disaster declaration for Texas on Sunday, and is facing calls for similar declarations in Louisiana and Oklahoma.

“I thank President Biden for quickly issuing a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas as we continue to respond to severe winter weather conditions throughout the state,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in a statement on Sunday.



“This disaster declaration provides Texas with additional resources and assistance that will help our communities respond to this winter weather.”

