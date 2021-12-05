​Fox News ‘The Five’ Host Jesse Waters Says Biden’s Ratings Would be EVEN LOWER Without Covid-19

Fox News “The Five” host, Jesse Watters told the other hosts on Thursday in reference to the President’s ​ratings, “Joe Biden, the only thing keeping him in the forties is COVID. You get rid of COVID, he’s in the thirties and the twenties on inflation, crime immigration.”​

Watters also brought up Biden’s current issues such as the supply chain crisis and spikes in crime and theft and Biden blaming all these problems on COVID, and it even becoming a political issue. “You knock out COVID, you knock out all of his excuses,” Watters argued.



Watters asked his co-hosts, “You remember how much mileage Joe Biden got politically by going after DeSantis when cases were high in Florida? Now cases are dead low in Florida. You think Desantis is sitting around in the governor’s mansion hoping for a winter surge for political purposes? Of course not. Republicans don’t want a permanent pandemic. We don’t want to see Fauci on TV anymore. Republicans want Fauci in prison.”​



Watters continued. “It’s the Democrats that want the permanent pandemic. They’re the ones who wanted to shut the schools, and the small businesses, and use the thing as an excuse to bail out the blue states, and spend trillions of dollars.”



Watters concluded, “Republicans don’t want cases to go up. Democrats will just use that as an excuse to grow government.”

