​FORMER TRUMP ADVISOR STEPHEN MILLER SAYS BIDEN’S IS A MORAL MONSTER

Stephen Miller, a former senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, said Friday that the notion of compensating illegal immigrant families with $450,000 for the trauma of being separated at the southern border is “insane.”

Miller’s reply was to Brian Kilmeade with Fox News, when he asked Miller his opinion on the report that the Biden administration is reportedly contemplating $450,000 in compensation for illegal immigrant families who found themselves separated at the southern border under Trump. “Well, first of all, that’s insane,” Miller answered.



“Secondly, this issue is widely misunderstood. You’re talking about individuals who commit a federal crime, who were criminally prosecuted and who, during the pendency of their incarceration, were separated from their families. There are literally millions of American citizens who have been criminally prosecuted and separated from their families.”



Miller also noted that Vice President Kamala Harris, in her former role as a prosecutor, “presided over many low-level drug offense prosecutions. There are thousands and thousands of families living in her home state of California who were separated, not for days, but more months or years for drug offenses.”



“Are they getting any kind of reparations payment? Any kind of settlement? I don’t think so,” Miller said. “No American citizen who goes to jail is then given reparations, let alone half a million dollars per family member. Nothing like this has ever been attempted in the history of the world.”​



Miller went on to say that family separation “was a choice that they made,” and one that “happens all the time” within the immigration process and said that “all of this nonsense, about family separation is a lie.”



“Let’s get to the heart of this issue. Donald Trump shut down child trafficking. Donald Trump shut down child smuggling. Donald Trump saved the lives of tens of thousands from the horrors of being put into the hands of coyotes, sexually assaulted, raped, brutalized, and beaten,” he said.



Miller continued saying, “How many kids are sold into sex trafficking? How many kids are sold into labor trafficking? How many kids are raped and beaten as a result of Joe Biden’s policies? He is a moral monster. What he is doing has a heart for no one but the Democrat Party and its desire, they believe, to import voters, period. That’s what this is about.”

