​FORMER PROFESSOR & PURPORTED BLM MEMBER ARRESTED FOR LINCOLN STATUE VANDALISM

​Last week authorities in Boise, Idaho arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with a February act of vandalism to a statue of former President Abraham Lincoln. According to the Idaho Statesman, police arrested Terry Wilson after “physical and electronic evidence” placed him at the scene of the crime.

This statue was located at Julia Davis Park, in Boise, and the bronze Lincoln statue was known as the “Seated Lincoln,” and it had been smeared with feces, paint, and more. The police discovered the vandalism

​Police discovered the vandalized statue in the Julias Davis Park while on patrol in February. The statue was not permanently damaged by the vandalism, according to police reports.

Wilson reportedly tried to flee when officers arrived to arrest him. “Officers chased after Wilson and were able to stop him and take him into custody, at which time Wilson was found to be in possession of a firearm, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia,” a news release from the police said. “Wilson was taken to the hospital and was medically cleared before being booked into the Ada County Jail.”

Authorities charged him with several misdemeanor counts, including injuring monuments, ornaments, and public improvements; resisting and obstructing officers; and possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to KTVB-TV, Wilson was also found with a firearm at the time of his arrest.

Another report from The Daily Wire, “Wilson has identified himself online as an associate professor at Boise State University and has been described by the press as the Boise Black Lives Matter chapter spokesman.”

The school, however, told a source that Wilson, who is also a Black Lives Matter activist, according to the source, is neither a current professor nor student at the university. In 2020, the Idaho Statesman reported that a man with the same name was also the Boise Black Lives Matter chapter spokesperson.

In February, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean condemned the vandalism and promised that those involved would be “held accountable.” “At a time when our democracy is fragile, this is particularly disturbing as President Lincoln sought to keep our fractured nation together and to address the scourge of slavery, losing his life for it,” McLean said at the time.

Additional arrests are expected, according to the Statesman.

